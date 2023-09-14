Stage set for monster weekend of Premier League, District League deciders

WIN Stadium will be a hive of activity on Saturday and Sunday as a huge number of fans are expected to flock to the Wollongong venue for two major grand final days.
The first full Football South Coast men's premiership since 2019 will conclude with the Illawarra Premier and District League deciders for first grade, reserves and youth grade. The past three seasons have all been impacted by COVID and rain.
The recent burst of spring in the Illawarra has seen big crowds attending the local football, including a full house for the three IPL preliminary finals last Sunday at Crehan Park.
Grand final weekend will kick off on Saturday with all three District League deciders.
The action will begin with Thirroul facing Gerringong in youth grade before the Breakers tackle Oak Flats in second grade, culminating in the top grade decider between Shellharbour and Fernhill.
Play will then return on Sunday to WIN Stadium for the three IPL grand finals.
Rivals Wollongong United and Cringila will battle in youth grade, Helensburgh meets Tarrawanna in second grade, before the stage is set for the Premier League first-grade decider between the Lions and Coniston.
FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana said it was difficult to predict the crowd numbers across the two days, but they expected it to well attended.
"These teams have really big followings during the year and we're expecting bumper crowds," Balliana said.
"We've had some really good weather (lately), which I think has really helped get people back out there."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.