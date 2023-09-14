Albion Park man admits to filming himself raping 14-year-old girl

An Albion Park man who filmed himself raping a 14-year-old girl will be punished for his crimes next year.
Ronan Anderson was this week due to stand trial at Wollongong District Court to defend a raft of charges, however on Tuesday, admitted to his crimes following negotiations.
The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to producing child abuse material and four counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16. Four charges were withdrawn.
Tendered court documents state Anderson started messaging the 14-year-old after he added her on Snapchat in August 2021.
When he organised to meet and have sex with her that month, he was fully aware she was a minor.
He picked the girl up from her home and filmed himself having unprotected sex with her, later sending the footage to her on Snapchat.
The pair continued messaging until they again met up during November or December 2021 when Anderson picked the girl up and drove her to his home.
He took her to his room, which was in a shed at the back of the house, and restrained her. Anderson again filmed the act.
The crimes were reported to the Illawarra Child Abuse Squad in December 2021 and Anderson was arrested after he attended the Lake Illawarra police station the following February.
He was bailed however the Crown applied to have him entered back into custody when he pleaded guilty due to the "inevitable custodial sentence".
The application was granted and Anderson was handcuffed in court. He will be sentenced in February.
