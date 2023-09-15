A young thief who broke into a Shell Cove home and drove away in a stolen luxury car was tracked down by his victim's using Apple's 'Find My' app.
Samuel Papasidero, 20, broke into a two-storey home at The Island Court just before midnight on April 24 and nicked the the victim's black Volvo XC40, as well as two pairs of AirPods, gold jewellery, a baby seat, and clothes.
The male victim came downstairs the next morning and noticed the keys to the Volvo were gone.
He called out to his partner "where is our car?" to which she replied "it's in the garage, isn't it?"
The man also noticed a pair of blue men's Asics joggers with socks inside were left behind and a side gate leading to the backyard was open.
This wasn't the only clue Papasidero left for the couple, who began GPS tracking a pair of their AirPods through the 'Find My' app.
They noticed the device pinged at a South Nowra address the day after the break-in and contacted police. Papasidero had been living there however his relatives had not seen him for several days.
Meanwhile Papasidero had driven the Volvo more than 300 kilometres to a service station in Cootamundra, where he filled up the tank with $50.63 worth of petrol and fled without paying.
Papasidero was arrested on May 4 on the main street of Wagga Wagga. He dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Bathurst jail on Wednesday.
Wearing prison greens, he pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter, stealing a vehicle, entering a vehicle without consent, and dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Papasidero will be handed a punishment date on September 22.
