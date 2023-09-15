Let's look at the geographic confines of the public interest and how far does it extend. Is it more relevant to the street, suburb, state, or national context? And again, who is the best to decide this? If one suburb has no aged care but an adjoining suburb does, who is the public interest for, when a new aged care development is proposed in the suburb where no aged care housing options exist. Again, there are no clear guidelines covering geographical spread. At the same time, if 50 people in an area of 20,000 people object loudly, should their views be dismissed due to the poor percentage representation. Is their view representing the greater good?