Retro home in top Kiama location

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Never offered to the market before, this unique home has views over the stunning Kendalls Beach and is nestled in one of Kiama's best tree-lined streets.
Boasting classic style and incredible luxury potential, this fantastic 1960s beach house provides vast possibilities. Adorable the way it is or perfect for a beautiful renovation, extension or rebuild (STCA).
Located just two doors away from the sand of Kendalls Beach, minutes from the township's array of cafes, bars and restaurants, and an easy picturesque stroll to shops, parks and train station - this property sets a formidable lifestyle benchmark.
The home features a lounge/dining area that opens to a generous balcony capturing ocean and beach views and it has the original kitchen and bathrooms - giving loads of 1960s charm throughout.
There are two massive bedrooms facing sun-drenched north, plus a smaller third bedroom or study.
Set on 751 square metres in a picturesque cul-de-sac, the home has a super-sized backyard and patio as well as a double garage with extra storage space.
This property would make a wonderful holiday home, a great investment and is a beautiful location to live happily ever after.
Enjoy the rare and exclusive lifestyle with Kendalls Beach and the coast walk on your doorstep.
