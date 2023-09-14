A missing man who has a medical condition may be in Wollongong, police say.
Allan Knibbs, 60, was last seen on Musgrove Crescent in Doonside, about 7am on Thursday, September 14.
Officers and the man's family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his medical condition.
Mr Knibbs is of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, with a medium build. He is bald and has brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured jacket, and a grey hat.
Police believe Mr Knibbs may be travelling to the Wollongong area.
If you have any information that could help police contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
