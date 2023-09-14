A man will reappear in court today following an alleged aggravated break and enter at a Bellambi home.
He is one of five people who allegedly forced entry into a house on Scobie Crescent and threatened the occupant - a then aged 19-year-old man - before stealing a Honda motorcycle.
The crime occurred at 12.30am on Tuesday, July 18.
Just seven hours after the break and enter, police raided a home in Lalor Park in Sydney's west, where they arrested three men - aged 18, 19 and 20 - and a 17-year-old boy.
The 18-year-old man was charged with 13 offences including:
He was refused bail at Blacktown Local Court on July 19, and will reappear in Penrith Local Court on Friday, September 15.
The 19-year-old man was charged with eight offences including:
He was refused bail in Blacktown Local Court on July 19, and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023
The 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were charged with four offences including:
The man was refused bail in Blacktown Local Court on July 19, and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
The teen was refuse bail at a children's court on July 19. He will reappear before a children's court on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Inquiries continuing.
