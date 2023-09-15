After all the talk, it all comes down to this.
District League premiers Shellharbour up against Fernhill in the grand final at WIN Stadium.
There are plenty of story lines for the match including the league champions thumping the Foxes 7-2 only two weeks ago in the grand final qualifier and Shellharbour coach Rod Williams looking for more success in a decider.
But where will the game be won and lost?
It's something that Fernhill seemed to fix in their preliminary final win against Gerringong, but there is no hiding from the fact that they copped seven against their grand final opponents only two weeks ago.
But the silver lining for Dale White's troops is that they could really have been rattled by the following week against the Breakers and were in real trouble to bow out in straight sets. But they held strong against an in-form Gerringong and earned another shot at the league champions.
One thing that pleased White following the Gerringong game was how threatening his front four in attack were.
He has been boosted by the return of marksman Daniel Djukic, whilst Kyle Del, skipper Jordan Hughes and Mitchell Turner were all humming against the Breakers.
"We're a very attacking team, we've scored an average of three goals a game," Foxes captain Hughes said.
"It's a credit to the attacking boys, Mitchell Turner, Kyle Del and Daniel Djukic. They've got I think 75 per cent of our goals in between those three. So I think it's a credit to them, they've had a great season.
"Hopefully we can do the same on the weekend and get the result."
Del and Turner's first half goals set Fernhill up for victory in the preliminary final. Them - as well as Hughes and Djukic - will be essential to the cause.
Whilst Fernhill are confident of a boil over, it is impossible to ignore the form of the league champions.
Minus their 2-1 loss to Premier League side Corrimal in the Bert Bampton Cup, Shellharbour are unbeaten in their last 10 games, winning eight of those.
And most recently, Shellharbour captain Tommy Markovski was in stellar form in the grand final qualifier, scoring four goals.
"It was just one of those days where everything went in the back of the net," Markovski said.
"Everything we tried worked, we were red hot. All the boys are happy but we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We've still got another job to do. We're not getting too carried away with the grand final. We're just treating it as another game.
As Markovski said, Shellharbour are red hot at the moment. It will take quite the performance from Fernhill to win.
The Shellharbour coach is the grand final magic man.
In recent times, every team he touches turns to gold in the Illawarra. The former APIA NPL coach is heading for his fourth grand final in six seasons.
With experience in both the Premier League and the District League, Williams knows exactly what needs to be done to get the best out of his players.
When asked the key to his success, his answer was simple.
"Hard work. Spending seven years at APIA in the top level definitely helped," he told the Mercury earlier this month.
"You end up having a formula and a chemistry you get right. That's half the battle.
"You can spend all the money in the world and that doesn't guarantee you success. Having the right players, the right chemistry, players that believe in your philosophy is 99 per cent of the battle. It's also important to have the right committee and support network on and off the field and I've had this with president George Dimitrevski and Yani Sekuloski as my assistant."
Can he add another trophy to the cabinet come the weekend?
In the 2023 District League, Shellharbour have won one (grand final qualifier) and in the regular season the two have played out two draws.
Both of those draws were high scoring, a 2-2 and a 3-3. It equates to what should be plenty of goals in the grand final.
Kickoff for the match on Saturday is 3pm at WIN Stadium.
