Much-loved Kiama resident Winsome Barker remembered at council meeting

The life of one of Kiama's best-known citizens will be remembered at Tuesday night's municipal council meeting.
Winsome Barker, known for her work in the Kiama Garden Club and establishing a rose garden in Peace Park, passed away on September 6.
Read more: Kiama's mayoral role is up for re-election
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly will move a mayoral minute to pay tribute to Ms Barker at Tuesday night's meeting.
" 'Winsome' - if you ever have time, it's worth looking the word up in your thesaurus," Cr Reilly's motion stated.
"The first three of about a hundred words are 'admirable', 'adorable' and 'alluring'. The rest are equally accurate descriptions of this hard-working advocate for our community.
"She was, as the adage goes, firm but fair. She presented problems alongside solutions. She said to me once she was not a whinger, you achieve nothing with that. Her view was to see a problem, develop a solution, achieve that, and then move on."
Cr Reilly classed her as "the driving force" behind the creation of Peace Park, but said her impact stretched out beyond the grounds of the park,
"She was a tireless advocate for the environment and played a crucial role in The Pelican Project, advocating against the use of soft plastics," his motion stated.
"Her commitment to preserving the natural world was unwavering, and she tirelessly campaigned for a cleaner, greener future.
"Winsome was also a staunch campaigner for the preservation of Kiama's rich heritage. She recognised the importance of the character of the past and worked to ensure that the historical significance of our town was not lost to time."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.