Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Road resurfacing on Princes Highway at Bulli Pass September 18, 19

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 15 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A roadworker with a stop sign. File picture
A roadworker with a stop sign. File picture

Night time road repairs and resurfacing will be conducted on the Princes Highway at Bulli Pass, with motorists urged to allow extra travel time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.