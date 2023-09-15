Night time road repairs and resurfacing will be conducted on the Princes Highway at Bulli Pass, with motorists urged to allow extra travel time.
Works will take place between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Bangalow Road at Thirroul on Monday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 19, from 8pm to 4am each night, weather permitting.
Overnight on Monday, northbound traffic will be diverted onto the southbound lanes with a single lane in each direction.
On Tuesday night, southbound traffic will be diverted onto the northbound lanes with a single lane in each direction.
Residents within the work area will have access to their properties under the guidance of traffic controllers.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and stop/slow traffic conditions will also be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of traffic controllers and signs.
