Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Looking back: Woonona hosts Indian football side

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
K Dutt, described by the Mercury as a "crack goalkeeper" was part of a touring Indian side that played a local rep team at Woonona in 1938.
K Dutt, described by the Mercury as a "crack goalkeeper" was part of a touring Indian side that played a local rep team at Woonona in 1938.

Looking back at September 16, 1938

The Illawarra was getting prepared for a visit from the touring Indian football team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.