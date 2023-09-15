The Illawarra was getting prepared for a visit from the touring Indian football team.
The visitors were heading to town to play a South Coast side at Woonona's Ball's Paddock.
A recent tour match between India and Australia ended in a 4-all draw and the Mercury was concerned about the tourists' attack.
"Illawarra has always in the past held more than their own with all comers, but will be hard pressed on Tuesday to stave off defeat," the Mercury reported.
It would be a fast game, with the Indian side coached to avoid deliberately kicking the ball out of play.
For the record, the home side threw away the chance of victory when the two teams met at Woonona in front of a crowd of around 3000 punters.
South Coast led 4-2 at half-time but managed to let the visitors - a number of whom played in bare feet - boot home four unanswered goals in the second half to give India the win.
