Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Wantaway Ben Hunt: 'I'm still the man to captain St George Illawarra'

By Scott Bailey/aap
September 15 2023 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hunt has accepted he will remain a St George Illawarra player heading into the next NRL season. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP Photos
Ben Hunt has accepted he will remain a St George Illawarra player heading into the next NRL season. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP Photos

Ben Hunt insists he still wants to captain St George Illawarra next year, despite having made clear his desire to leave the NRL club and return to Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Wantaway Ben Hunt: 'I'm still the man to captain St George Illawarra'
Ben Hunt has accepted he will remain a St George Illawarra player heading into the next NRL season. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP Photos
The no.7 met with new Dragons coach Shane Flanagan last week.
Scott Bailey/aap
Woman dies after Taser used in police operation
Police at the scene on Thursday, September 14.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young, Josh Leeson
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.