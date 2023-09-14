Foord, Fowler among Aussies nominated for FIFA 'Best' awards

Australian football has been recognised for its huge strides in 2023 with a quartet of its successful Women's World Cup side and the pioneering Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou all being nominated in the FIFA's prestigious annual 'Best' awards.
A trio from the Matildas side that reached the World Cup semi-final on home turf - captain Sam Kerr, and Illawarra Stingrays products Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler - have been selected among the 16 who've been shortlisted for 'Best FIFA Women's Player'.
Mackenzie Arnold is among eight players up for the Best Women's Goalkeeper award, while Tony Gustavsson, the Matildas' Swedish mentor, is one of five in line for the Best Women's Coach.
Postecoglou, who has made a spectacular start as the first Australian manager to take the reins of a Premier League side at Spurs following his domestic trophy 'treble' with Scottish champions Celtic, finds himself in an elite group alongside fellow men's coach nominees, including Man City's treble winner Pep Guardiola.
Jenni Hermoso, the Spanish World Cup winner who said she received an unwanted kiss on the lips from soccer chief Luis Rubiales in the post-match celebrations, is among the nominees for top women's player, alongside her teammates, the award favourite Aitana Bonmati and Salma Paralluelo.
A notable omission in the list for top women's coach is the Spanish World Cup winner Jorge Vilda, who was sacked by the Spanish federation last week.
Champions League winners Manchester City lead the nominations for best men's player with six of the 12 nominees, including striker Erling Haaland. As ever, last year's winner Lionel Messi is also on the list.
