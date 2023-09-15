Australia's best bodysurfers heading to Kiama this weekend

Kiama Surf Beach will be a hive of activity on Saturday as the Illawarra prepares to host the 2023 Australian Bodysurfing Classic.
The Classic is the nation's premier bodysurfing event, and surfing enthusiasts are encouraged to head along and check out the action this weekend. More than 200 skilled bodysurfing are set to take part in the event.
The Illawarra will be well represented at the Classic, with local teams the South Coast Bodysurfers, the Gerringong Maddogs and Kiama Surf Life Saving Club taking part.
The competition will kick off at 7am and continue until 3pm, with events throughout the day including tag team length of ride, tricks and individual heats, capping off with the an event known as fin sprint relay.
The fin sprint relay sees men and women in swim fins racing along the beach in their keel swimmers. It's 4x50m relay completed as a team, delivering plenty of entertainment for the crowd.
"Bodysurfing is truly the most accessible form of surfing - If you can swim, you can bodysurf. All it takes is a pair of surf fins and an optional bodysurfing handplane to start catching waves at your local beach break," Classic event founder Rikki Gilbey said.
"The Australian Bodysurfing Classic is all about inclusivity and we actively encourage community participation. Teams earn bonus points for each female or junior competitor in their squad, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and giving local talent a chance to shine alongside international competitors."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.