Kiama residents could wake up on Wednesday morning to a new mayor.
Unlike other councils in the Illawarra, Kiama doesn't have a popularly-elected mayor.
Instead, councillors vote on which of them will serve in the role - usually for a two-year stretch but the recent periods has been shortened due to COVID complications.
So on Tuesday night, councillors will hold a vote to decide who will serve as mayor for the final 12 months of this council.
Councillors have until the start of the meeting on Tuesday to nominate and, before the election, they will decide whether the process will be via a show of hands or a secret ballot.
The incumbent Cr Neil Reilly has already thrown his hat into the ring to retain the top job, figuring the work in rectifying the council's financial failings of the past wasn't quite finished.
"I think we've made a terrific advance on the financial situation and the viability of the council," Cr Reilly said.
"I want to make sure that is bedded down in this last year so that in the next term we have a very, very solid foundation on which to build."
Cr Reilly has previously noted the current council situation was the "most trying and exhaustive period" in the town's history and said it was a challenging time to serve as mayor.
"It is not easy but if you enjoy seeing a transformation from the darkness of the financial abyss to the light of community harmony, it's good," he said.
"I've seen that, I've seen the councillors anguish but also work hard, sometimes against what their personal beliefs may tell them, to achieve a better outcome for the community - and that's very, very rewarding."
This could be one of the last times councillors elect a mayor; at next year's election Kiama residents will vote on a referendum to decide whether the position should be elected by the public.
If the answer is yes, then the first mayoral election campaign would take place in 2028.
For Cr Reilly, leaving the decision in the hands of councillors was the better approach.
"If you get a mayor that is harmonious with the councillors - they don't have to agree with everything but pretty much singing off the same song sheet - you have a harmonious council," he said.
"Sometimes the mayor will be elected by the community to maybe create a balance politically or maybe in temperament to the councillors that are there. You may well find that there is a sharp divide between the councillors and the mayor.
"I've seen that happen, where a mayor of one political stripe would be elected by the community to balance the council which had a different political stripe. It just doesn't work out."
