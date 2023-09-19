A hair-raising experience at Jamberoo Action Park Advertising Feature

The Stinger is the newest ride at Jamberoo Action Park.

Your hair will literally stand on end as you try the newest and most thrilling ride at Jamberoo Action Park, when the gates reopen for the 2023/24 season on Saturday, September 23.

The Stinger is the newest ride at Jamberoo Action Park and is sure to leave its mark on you, delivering a truly hair-raising experience on each of its two tentacles' tube rides.

On Stinger Bump you'll rise and fall and on Stinger Twist you'll turn left and right - but only after you experience zero gravity as the floor drops away beneath you, sending you into freefall and the ride of your life.



The Stinger is part of the new Velocity Falls precinct at Jamberoo Action Park, which also features the new Octo-Racer thrill ride, new and exclusive cabanas, barbecue facilities and themed surroundings including a waterfall.



There's even a medium sized conference room called Falls Retreat which is ideal for hosting parties or gatherings for businesses or social groups of around 40 people.

These new rides and facilities are among the biggest and best of their type in the world and are part of the ongoing plans for even more attractions in the near future.

Surrounded by the mountains and with the backdrop of the spectacular Illawarra escarpment, Jamberoo Action Park is positioned to deliver an entertainment experience unlike any other.

All rides, attractions and park amenities are built into the natural contours of the land. The landscaping and design of the park shows wonderful attention to detail and is unique to Jamberoo.

Impeccable presentation, world class rides and attractions, well trained and attentive staff - these guest focused principles are clearly on display from the moment you enter the park grounds and are a result of the passion that comes from being 100 per cent privately owned and operated.

Experience all the rides and thrills at Jamberoo Action Park. There's something for everyone. Pictures supplied

Some of the other popular rides and features at Jamberoo Action Park, include The Perfect Storm, The Funnel Web (take a photo next to the Guinness world record funnel web spider sculpture), The Taipan, Banjo's Billabong, Outback Bay, The Rock, Rapid River, The Chairlift and The Bobsled.

When you need to rest and refuel Jamberoo Action Park has many places to eat including Bombora Seafood, mouth-watering burgers from the Burger Barn and a variety of ice creams, coffees and other treats from Bombora Scoop.

For those who prefer to bring their own lunch, various picnic areas and gas barbecues are available for hire.

Guests can also take a piece of the action home from the Souvenir Shop or Surf Shack.



If you take a photo on the day always #jamberooactionpark when sharing on social media.

Admission into the Park covers all rides and attractions and parking is free, so you can experience all that Jamberoo Action Park has to offer all day long.

For more information or tickets go to jamberoo.net