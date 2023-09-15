Dragons debut a dream come true for Illawarra Sports High student Charlotte Basham

Charlotte Basham is set for quite a week with the forward set to make her Dragons NRLW debut against the Broncos as well as feature for the Australian Schoolgirls under 18 team early next week.
St George Illawarra women's coach Jamie Soward announced his side earlier in the week for the last NRLW game on the season at Kogarah, with both Basham and former Queensland U19 representative Ellie Williamson both set to feature in their debuts against Brisbane.
An Illawarra Sports High School product, Basham was one of five players in the Dragons system to have earned an Australian Schoolgirls nod back in July.
Williamson linked up with the squad mid season as an injury replacement for Bobbi Law and has been named to start in the second row for Saturday night's clash.
Having represented Queensland at under-19s level in 2022, Williamson has spent the past two QRL Women's Premiership campaigns with Wynnum Manly.
For Illawarra Sports High student Basham, it was a dream come true.
"It's obviously my dream. I'm very nervous and I'm obviously very excited," she said.
"To do it for my home club and come through all the pathways is very exciting. It was actually on my birthday [when I got told], when I turned 18. It was on the bus trip home from the Sharks.
Basham will also feature in the Australian Schoolgirls team early next week against Papua New Guinea which features fellow Illawarra products Casey Tallon-Henniker (Figtree High), Indie Bostock (Warilla High), Evie McGrath (St Marys) and Kasey Reh (Figtree High).
The Dragons finals hopes were dashed last round in a 16-8 loss against rivals the Sharks. Heading into the final match of the season against the Broncos, Soward said that both Basham and Williamson had earned their spots in the team.
"Charlotte Basham is just a really lovely person," the coach said.
"She's been part of our group training on the exterior, part of it all year. She's a local junior. We were on the bus last week and we picked up a couple more season ending injuries and I said to her 'are you ready' and she sort of said 'yeah'.
"That's the best part of the job is giving those opportunities. 'Bash' is such a lovely character in our team and the girls got around her the other night.
"Two great girls [Bashom and Williamson] and two that are going to get their opportunities."
"We've played them tight the last couple of years," he said.
"They're a really classy side, I know 'Princey' [Broncos coach Scott Prince] really well. They've got a point to prove. They're probably the best team I reckon in the NRLW, that can potentially knock off Newcastle.
"We'll be ready for them. It's a home game for us, we don't take those lightly. But they are a really classy side. I think the girls are really excited to test themselves to see where they are."
The match will be the last for Renee Targett after she announced her retirement earlier in the week.
Targett tried her hand at several sports - including gridiron - before turning her attention to rugby league in 2021. The crafty rake has spent the past three years in Wollongong, with her highlights including being called up to NSW's Women's State of Origin squad.
"It's very nerve-wracking but more exciting I think," the 28-year-old told reporters on Wednesday.
"I've been thinking about it for about a month or so now, just deciding whether I want to go on another year. And as much as my body says 'I'll do it if you want me to', it's also whispering in the background that 'I'm ready for you to take care of me'.
"I've put the feelers out that I want to step into coaching after this, so mentally and emotionally I'm still there. But physically, my body says it's time."
The match against the Broncos is an 8:10pm kickoff on Saturday.
