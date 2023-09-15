For weeks an arrow at a set of traffic lights had Woonona residents seeing red.
Drivers never had a problem with the lights at the Princes Highway and Campbell Street - especially not with the turning arrows.
But then about a month ago, the turn from the highway into Campbell Street became a source of frustration.
All of a sudden, a red right-turn arrow was hanging around far too long. There was no oncoming traffic, no pedestrians crossing, but that red arrow held up everyone.
"Is it just me or is the new traffic light set-up in Woonona so annoying," Janelle White asked on a Woonona Facebook page.
It wasn't just her.
"We used to use our own judgement when there were no cars coming the other way and be able to turn 'cos no arrow," Kim Walker said.
"But now we sit and sit and sit while no traffic comes the other way!"
Ms Walker added that she had seen a few people ignore the red arrow and drive through the intersection.
"It's red at 5:45 every morning and no one is even coming south or crossing the road," Monique Wright said.
The whole issue stemmed from an oversight when Transport for NSW staff were upgrading the signalling at the intersection.
"In August 2023, Transport for NSW upgraded the traffic lights at the intersection of Campbell Street and the Princes Highway at Woonona to include red left-turn arrow onto Ball Street and a red-turn arrow for motorists turning from Campbell Street onto the Princes Highway," a Transport for NSW spokeswoman said.
"This was to provide improved protection for pedestrians crossing at the lights."
However, in the process the red right-turn arrow into Campbell was also switched on and a month passed until someone flicked a switch and allowed the red arrow to drop off.
"We will continue to monitor this intersection, and provide any updates to signals should they be needed," the spokeswoman said.
