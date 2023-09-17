Wollongong has just been proclaimed a city and the Mercury was all "I told you so".
At the top of a story bearing the good news, a Mercury journalist noted the paper had predicted this would happen.
"This is a complete answer to the carping critics who stated we were making wild statements," the unnamed reporter wrote.
"We would advise the would-be quidnunces not to bark so loudly in future when we state facts."
In case you're wondering what they were talking about, a "quidnunc" is a gossipy person (we had to look it up, too).
When they heard, councillors and Mayor Prior met in the mayor's room for a few celebratory drinks.
"The mode of celebrations of the event would be decided by the full council," the Mercury reported, "but [the mayor] thought the occasion warranted an impromptu celebration."
It was also felt that city status would provide a "direct financial benefit" to the community once World War II ended.
By the way, to clear up any confusion with the year of 1947, that some think marks the city status, that year was when the Bulli shire, Central Illawarra and North Illawarra municipalities amalgamated with the City of Wollongong to create the City of Greater Wollongong.
