Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Looking back: Mercury says it predicted Wollongong's city status in 1942

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
That "city of Wollongong" tag came during the years of World War II. Picture by Robert Peet
That "city of Wollongong" tag came during the years of World War II. Picture by Robert Peet

Looking back at September 18, 1942

Wollongong has just been proclaimed a city and the Mercury was all "I told you so".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.