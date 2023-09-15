Wollongong's Muslim leaders have thrown their support behind the Voice to Parliament, sharing information on the upcoming referendum and the 'yes' vote each week at prayers.
Mosque chairman Dr Munir Hussain, as one of the faith leaders of the Wollongong community, is at the fore of the Muslim community's efforts to garner support for the 'yes' vote.
Dr Hussain said Indigenous people had been living on this country for 65,000 years, yet they remained disadvantaged.
"It's their land we are living on and they should have more rights," he said.
Until the October 14 referendum, the 500 worshippers who gather at the Gwynneville mosque each Friday will hear information on the Voice to Parliament and the proposed constitutional change to recognise Indigenous people.
Dr Hussain said the city's Muslim community had largely responded positively to the Voice proposal.
"The majority responded compassionately, but for those who don't speak English, there is some confusion," he said.
Half the worshippers at the mosque speak Arabic and the Wollongong Yes23 campaign has delivered information sheets in Arabic for distribution.
Wollongong Yes23's Jeremy Lasek said the multicultural communities of the Illawarra were seeking information on the referendum and the group was "leaving no stone unturned" in spreading the importance of the vote.
Omar Mosque committee member Robert Ramzan said he was fully supportive of the Voice.
Mr Ramzan said many members of the Muslim community came from places where they experienced oppression and as a result shared a sense of sympathy for Indigenous Australians
"They know what oppression is like," he said.
Dr Hussain said the Muslim community had a connection to Indigenous people dating back to 1860, when Afghan Muslims arrived in Australia as camel drivers.
He said some married Aboriginal women and their descendants still lived in Broken Hill and Alice Springs.
Dr Hussain did take one issue with the Voice: he said 'voice' was an unclear word and he believed the inclusion of 'treaty' or 'reconciliation' would have been better.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.