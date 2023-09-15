Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong's Muslim leaders support the Voice to Parliament

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 15 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Yes23 campaigner Theresa Huxtable with Dr Munir Hussain, Ahmed Jennid, Jawed Subdar and Robert Ramzan outside Omar Mosque. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wollongong Yes23 campaigner Theresa Huxtable with Dr Munir Hussain, Ahmed Jennid, Jawed Subdar and Robert Ramzan outside Omar Mosque. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Wollongong's Muslim leaders have thrown their support behind the Voice to Parliament, sharing information on the upcoming referendum and the 'yes' vote each week at prayers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.