Health and wellness dates you need to know Advertising Feature

Pink Ribbon Breakfast is the National Breast Cancer Foundations longest-running campaign, and events will be happening across Australia this October. Pictures Shutterstock

While it may seem there's a 'day' for just about everything, they are a great way to raise awareness of various health conditions and have the potential to muster support for action and fundraising from the local community.

Here, we highlight a few of our favourite health and wellbeing initiatives coming up over spring that you might like to get behind.

Dementia Action Week

September 18 - 24

The theme for this year's week is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future' - because communities that take action to become dementia-friendly have less fear and a greater understanding of dementia. Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM said it was important for communities to be dementia-friendly so people with dementia could access the services, activities and spaces to which we are all entitled.

"Ahead of Dementia Action Week, start thinking about the small steps you can take to include people living with dementia and create a better experience for all in your community," Ms McCabe said.

dementia.org.au

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM)

October 1 - 31

One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. However, not just women are impacted; about one in 600 men will also be diagnosed. This month-long campaign will shine a light on breast cancer's devastating impact on thousands of Australians daily. Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is a great way to help raise vital funds for breast cancer research.

nbcf.org.au/fundraise

Loud Shirt Day is a great excuse to wear your brightest clothes, and raise money to help give the gift of sound and speech to deaf babies and children.

Loud Shirt Day

October 20

Put on your loudest shirt and support children who are deaf or have hearing loss. Get together with your colleagues, school or friends for an event and get people to donate on the day for the honour of participating.

Movember is the leading charity tackling men's mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer on a global scale.

Movember

November 1 - 30

Since 2003, money raised by the Movember community has funded more than 1250 men's health projects, including mental health initiatives and suicide prevention, and funding breakthroughs in cancer research and treatment. By growing a mo, you can help raise funds and awareness for men's health. Ask your friends, family, teammates, and colleagues to grow with you. More moustaches mean more conversations, donations, and lifesaving awareness. There are other ways you can support the cause. Run or walk 60km over the month. That's 60km for the 60 men we lose to suicide each hour, every hour worldwide.

au.movember.com

World Kindness Day

November 13

This day highlights the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world. Being kind can make you feel warm inside and significantly benefit your energy levels and mental and physical wellbeing.

"About half of the participants in one study reported that they feel stronger and more energetic after helping others; many also reported feeling calmer and less depressed, with increased feelings of self-worth," said Christine Carter, UC Berkeley, Greater Good Science Center.

Other dates for your diary



More health events coming up this spring include:

September

18 - 24: Dementia Action Week

18 - 24: National Week of Deaf People

21: World Alzheimer's Day

29: World Heart Day

October

1 - 31: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

1 - 31: Lupus Awareness Month

1 - 31: Spina Bifida Awareness Month

1 - 31: Pink Ribbon Breakfast

6: World Cerebral Palsy Day

10: World Mental Health Day

12: World Sight Day

15 - 20: National Carers Week

20: World Osteoporosis Day

20: Loud Shirt Day

27: National Bandanna Day

November