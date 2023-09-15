A woman who claimed she was the "Queen of the Shoalhaven" has avoided a conviction after an "unedifying" display in a Wollongong motel.
Plaxy Rowe, 44, appealed her conviction in the Wollongong Local Court for resisting police and assaulting police on 16 July, 2022.
On that date, police responded to reports of a domestic violence incident at the motel where they were confronted by Rowe and her partner.
In body worn footage played to the court, Rowe becomes irate after she claimed a police officer told her to "shut the f--- up".
Rowe's partner can also be seen arguing with police, telling police "don't lay your hands on me" and calling one officer a "halfwit".
As the argument moved into the motel corridor, and as police ask the couple to return to their room Rowe can be heard yelling at police.
"You will be done for harassment of the Queen of the Shoalhaven," Rowe said - a title backed up by her partner.
"She is the Queen of the Shoalhaven," the man can be heard to say.
The argument continued as more police arrived and they issued a move on order to the couple and attempted to direct Rowe back to her room. At this point the police were holding on to Rowe, which she claimed was assault.
"You're threatening, assaulting me, restraining me against my will."
In response, to a police direction to return to her room Rowe turned and touched an officer with her hand. Police then arrested Rowe claiming she had assaulted an officer.
This caused Rowe's exclamations to increase, with her telling police as she is handcuffed, "I want IA, internal affairs" and "I want everyone charged".
Wollongong magistrate Robert Walker convicted Rowe of both charges, however Rowe appealed the conviction to the District Court.
On Friday, Judge Andrew Haesler said the entire sequence of events was "unedifying" and "humiliating", something that Rowe agreed with in court.
"It was not my finest hour."
However, Judge Haesler found that Rowe's reaction to police was not a deliberate assault.
"I could not on those facts find she was assaulting the officer, it was as much an accident as anything else," he said.
"That assault is so trivial I would not regard it as criminal."
Taking this into account, Judge Haesler dismissed the assault charge, but upheld the finding of resisting police and said that there were many instances where Rowe could have de-escalated the situation, but chose not to, noting that the footage "speaks for itself".
Judge Heasler did not record a conviction and released Rowe to be of good behaviour for the next six months.
