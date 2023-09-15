There will be at least two opportunities for the community to give health experts feedback on the planned Shellharbour Hospital.
The much- anticipated $700 million facility has moved into the State Significant Development Application (SSDA) stage which is now on public exhibition.
And that means you get the chance to provide feedback at dedicated information sessions.
"We are now at a significant milestone, and further consultation with the community is essential to shaping the future of healthcare delivery across the region," Health Minister Ryan Park said.
"We look forward to providing the community with the opportunity to review the SSDA, speak with the project team, and have their say on the proposed hospital plans.
"Health clinicians, staff, and the Shellharbour community, including our local Aboriginal Elders, have also played an integral role in ensuring this new health facility continues to meet the Illawarra's healthcare needs."
The new Shellharbour Hospital will include:
The community is encouraged to come along to either of the information sessions led by Health Infrastructure and the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Additional pop-up stalls will occur throughout the exhibition period and will be listed on the project's website.
Pending planning approval, construction is anticipated to start in mid-2024, with completion of the new hospital expected in 2027.
For more information about the project and upcoming engagement sessions visit the project website.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.