In the early hours of the first day of the year, a woman awoke to an Albion Park criminal standing over her and demanding $1700 in cash.
"Don't f---ing move," Joseph Lewis Tighe told the woman about 1am on January 1.
The 34-year-old was caught on CCTV approaching a side entry of the woman's Illawarra home before he went into her bedroom and made his demand.
In an attempt to escape, the victim said she needed to use the bathroom however Tighe pulled her by the arm when she attempted to leave.
She then tried jumping out of the bedroom window and Tighe again pulled her back, ripping off the blinds in the process.
A man known to the woman then entered the bedroom and she was able to escape into a bathroom.
She then saw Tighe and the man break into a "scuffle" and fled to seek help from neighbours to call police.
However Tighe had made off in the woman's black BMW and drove it to an Albion Park Rail service station, where he filled it with $60.83 worth of petrol and left without paying.
About an hour later the BMW was involved in a crash at the corner of Lake Avenue and Five Islands Road. Police found Tighe walking from the scene and arrested him.
At Lake Illawarra police station, he admitted "I took the f-----' vehicle from the house ... I put petrol in the motherf-----. That's it."
Tighe dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to intimidation, driving while disqualified, and larceny.
He will be sentenced on October 4.
