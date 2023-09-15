Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park call in Kookaburra Blake Govers for 2023 grand final

By Tony de Souza
September 15 2023 - 4:00pm
Kookaburras star Blake Govers has been called in to play for Albion Park in Sunday's Illawarra South Coast men's hockey grand final. Picture - Hockey Australia
Kookaburras star Blake Govers has been called in to play for Albion Park in Sunday's Illawarra South Coast men's hockey grand final. Picture - Hockey Australia

Homegrown Illawarra Kookaburra Blake Govers will make a rare appearance for Albion Park when they face Wests in this year's Illawarra South Coast men's hockey grand final on Sunday at Unanderra.

