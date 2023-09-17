Line dancers from across the country descended on Dapto for the inaugural dance competition, the first competition in the Illawarra in almost 20 years.
Dancers gathered at 'The Barn' in Kanahooka on Friday September 15, for classes and social dances but the competitiveness kicked in at Dapto Ribbonwood Centre on Saturday when the floor was cleared for 'The Stomp'.
The inaugural line dancing competition welcomed 196 competitors from across Australia and New Zealand.
"People think that line dancing was a thing of the '90s, but it certainly has made a comeback," event organiser Maddison Glover said.
"It's crazy to think that after 30 years it still going so strong and there's such an interest."
Ms Glover has been line dancing since she could walk and has dreamt of hosting a competition for a very long time.
The 29-year-old expected the inaugural event to be a 'soft launch' but even she was suprised when registrations extended beyond the building's capacity.
"We're overwhelmed by their support and the people that wanted to come to a fresh event," she said adding that of the 300 attending half were locals.
Line dancing clubs danced in duos, trios, and teams to compete for the country trifecta champion which the Illawarra Country Bootscooters won as well as the country renegade category.
Another highlight of the day was the 'Little Stompers' where under 12s were accompanied by a relative over the age of 12 in a line dancing duo.
Mother and daughter from Sydney Leonie and Millie Hancock won the Little Stompers category.
Readers may be surprised to know that line dancing has transformed beyond solely country music and cowboy western outfits. Competitors at The Stomp danced to Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Seven Nation Army, Dolly Parton, and Luke Combs.
"We still certainly embrace [country music] but now we've got a lot more variety and genres of music that we can enjoy," head coach of Illawarra Country Bootscooters, Ms Glover said.
From 5-years-old 'little stompers' to competitors in their late 80s, the event captured the hearts of people from all walks of life.
Ms Glover looks forward to expanding The Stomp competition in 2024 to a venue with more room for all the line dancers in the Illawarra.
