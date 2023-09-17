Illawarra Mercury
Hundreds of line dancers travelled to Dapto for The Stomp competition

Marlene Even
Marlene Even
Updated September 17 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:30pm
Line dancers from across the country descended on Dapto for the inaugural dance competition, the first competition in the Illawarra in almost 20 years.

