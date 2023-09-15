A small street in North Wollongong has been named the top street - in this instance, the most expensive on average - in the Wollongong area.
This is according to a new report from Suburbtrends, which has determined the top streets in the Wollongong, Dapto-Port Kembla and Kiama-Shellharbour areas based on price estimates.
The top street in the Wollongong area is Blacket Street, North Wollongong, which has an estimated median house value of $3,547,000.
CoreLogic records there are 53 properties in Blacket Street, North Wollongong; many of them are units.
CoreLogic records also show the record sale in Blacket Street is No.4, which sold for $6,500,000 in November 2021.
Christian Zeidler from McGrath Wollongong has sold properties in Blacket Street, and said the street's position and development-friendly zoning made it a popular location.
"It's also walking distance to the beach, you've got all the entertainment, CBD. It's convenient and offers a great lifestyle."
Rounding out the top five in the area is Bode Avenue, North Wollongong ($3,540,000); Aragan Circuit, Bulli ($3,333,000); Tramway Court, Bulli ($3,203,000); and Mundaban Close, Bulli ($3,201,000).
"In Bode Avenue, there is little opportunity left as far as being able to buy a single dwelling there, because they're all zoned medium density residential," Mr Zeidler said.
"The land price is worth so much more from a development aspect."
Also ranking highly in the Wollongong area was Blackall Street, Bulli; Weaver Terrace, Bulli; Toxteth Avenue, Austinmer; Jardine Street, Bulli; and Trinity Row, Bulli.
In the Dapto-Port Kembla area, the top street gong went to Griffiths Avenue, Port Kembla (estimated median house value of $1,803,000), while nearby Olympic Boulevard ($1,744,500) was in second place.
Giovanni Zappia from Ray White South Wollongong said Griffiths Avenue benefited from being a "nice, quiet street with a cul-de-sac".
"At the end of the street there is a laneway that goes down to the beach and the pools," he said.
"As you go through that laneway, you overlook the pools and the beach; the most beautiful views."
Mr Zappia said the neighbouring Dovers Drive was also a higher-end part of the suburb, as homes there boasted unrestricted views of the ocean.
"That whole Hill 60 (area) is very popular," he said.
In the Kiama-Shellharbour area, the top street prize went to Crooked River Road, Gerroa ($3,845,000).
Kent Lardner from Suburbtrends said if you're buying a house in the Illawarra, it was always ideal to try and find something in and around the top streets.
"If you can find a well-priced property in and around those streets, it's similar to the idea of buying the worst house in the best street," he said.
"It's a good strategy for buyers."
Suburbtrends' Top 50 Streets report employs a comprehensive methodology using an automated valuation model (AVM) to estimate the value of each house on a street.
According to Suburbtrends, to ensure statistical significance, the methodology excludes streets with fewer than five computer-generated estimates.
Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.