If the cute koalas at Symbio Wildlife Park were ever a secret, then no more.
And it's all down to a viral video filled with cuteness and clinginess and cuddles.
The video, posted by the Helensburgh wildlife park a matter of days ago, has been seen by 14 million people from across the world, shared 85,000 times and received 25,000 comments.
The video shows the real-world struggles of koala-keepers.
Zookeeper Liz Florence features as the cute creatures demand her attention - from wanting belly and face tickles to constant cuddles.
Of course the park loves the "oohs and aahs' opn the social pages but there's also a serious message - September is Save the Koala month.
"It is imperative to raise awareness about this iconic species, fostering stronger connections among individuals, who will ultimately advocate for their, long-term preservation," the park wrote.
