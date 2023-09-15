Illawarra set to bake under scorching spring temperatures this weekend

The Illawarra is set to bake under unseasonably warm weather this weekend, with hazard reduction burns also set to continue.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting temperatures across the Illawarra to reach about eight and 12 degrees Celsius above average by the weekend - and records may be smashed.
Wollongong is expected to see maximum temperatures of 29 degrees on Saturday and 27 on Sunday. It'll also be warm in Bellambi and Kiama, with a top of 28 to 29 degrees predicted on those same days.
The weather will creep into the early 30s next week, according to the Bureau.
The unseasonably warm weather is due to a large cold front impacting West Australia that's "sliding south of south-eastern Australia".
This front is bringing warm heat from central Australia towards the Illawarra coast, Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke told the Mercury earlier this week.
Meanwhile the NSW Rural Fire Service has announced a 'high' fire danger rating for the Illawarra, Shellharbour, Kiama, and Shoalhaven areas on Saturday. The rating sits at 'moderate' for Sunday.
Hazard reduction burns will continue on Sunday about 3.30pm, with one covering 1.23 hectares on private land at Station Road, Otford and the other covering 5.62 hectares of mostly council land at Mount Brown in Dapto.
Illawarra RFS acting zone manager David Bartlett said the burns are being undertaken late in the afternoon when temperatures are expected to drop so they can be safely maintained.
Crews will continue to monitor the 2692 hectare burn off at Holsworthy until Sunday.
Stay up-to-date on fires in your area by downloading the Hazards Near Me app.
