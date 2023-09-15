A man who doused his former friend in petrol and set him alight on a remote property on Saddleback Mountain was hearing voices and suffering from delusion caused by his chronic paranoid schizophrenia, a Wollongong court has heard.
Quinton Nydegger, 44, was sentenced on Friday, September 15 to six years and nine months in jail for throwing an explosive with intent to maim or cause grievous bodily harm.
Having earlier pleaded guilty to the offence, the court heard that Nydegger was in remission and medicated at the time, however a brief relapse led to his actions that left a man with severe burns that required extensive surgeries and skin grafts and have left the man unable to do daily tasks without being reminded of that day.
On June 18, Nydegger picked up his 52-year-old friend from Kiama train station after earlier inviting him for a social visit to rekindle their broken down friendship.
The pair drove from the station to the Fountaindale Road property owned by Nydegger's sister where the former tradie was staying and helping out with renovations.
Upon arriving at roughly 4pm, the pair got out of the car and as the man was removing his belongings from the vehicle, Nydegger sprayed a 600ml soft drink bottle filled with petrol over the man, before setting him alight with a cigarette lighter.
The court heard this bizarre act was out of character for Nydegger, who had never previously been violent.
As flames engulfed him and the car, the man screamed out.
"What have you done? What have I done? Why?"
The man ran, trying to find some way of dousing the flames and Nydegger also fled, driving away in another car.
Nydegger then stopped, called 000 and told the operator a man had been burnt on the property.
The man was able to flag down a passing motorcyclist, who also called 000.
By 4.52pm, paramedics arrived and found the man severely distressed and administered pain relief before incubating him and taking him to a Sydney hospital for emergency burns treatment.
The next day Nydegger made admissions to police and was arrested.
The victim suffered burns to 11 per cent of his body, including his hands, face, chest and thigh.
The court heard the anguish the victim suffered and that simple daily tasks such as opening a chip packet or can were made difficult due to his burns.
"When I look in the mirror I see a different person," he said. "I feel disfigured, my smile has changed, the skin from my leg is now on my face. I have further reconstructing surgeries and I cannot turn my head without feeling pulling skin, a constant reminder of what I went through that day."
The man's life had been severely affected by the incident, and activities he enjoyed such as going out in the sun, fishing, bushwalking and playing golf were no longer a source of enjoyment. In addition, a large turtle tattoo on his back had been "decapitated" by the burns and the imprint of the melted nylon jacket that burnt on that day.
"I was once jovial, social, easy to get along with, and I am determined to get back that person," he said.
Judge Andrew Haesler said it was "impossible to say" if the attack was planned, but said it was the delusional voices Nydegger heard that precipitated the attack.
Nydegger was treating his schizophrenia with depot antipsychotics but had also used illegal drugs including methamphetamines.
Judge Haesler said Nydegger's actions were a "grave crime, with serious and significant lifelong consequences for the victim".
Nydegger's prospects of rehabilitation were "guarded", given he was taking medication and in remission at the time of the offending.
As his sentence was read out, Nydegger appeared in custody expressionless on the court video link.
Judge Haesler ultimately sentenced Nydegger to six years and nine months in jail. With time already served, Nydegger will be eligible for parole in October 2026.
