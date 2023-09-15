Street blocked off as police operation underway at Bellambi

A street has been blocked off as a police operation is underway at Bellambi.
Several police cars - marked and unmarked - are on scene at Tressider Place after responding to an incident about 4.30pm on Friday. Part of the street remains taped off as investigations continue.
Multiple witnesses who live near the cordoned off area told the Mercury they were unaware of what happened.
More details to come soon.
