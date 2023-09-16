Illawarra Mercury
Warrawong site of double fatality receives road safety funding

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 17 2023 - 3:38pm, first published September 16 2023 - 7:00pm
Emergency services on Cowper Street, near Taurus Avenue, on the night in June 2017 when two people were killed in a crash. File picture by Adam McLean
A new wombat crossing will be built in Warrawong where two people were killed in a crash six years ago, one of 66 projects across NSW funded under the federal government's black spot program.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

