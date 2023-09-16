A new wombat crossing will be built in Warrawong where two people were killed in a crash six years ago, one of 66 projects across NSW funded under the federal government's black spot program.
The proposed raised pedestrian crossing on Cowper Street, just west of Taurus Avenue, has attracted $350,000 in funding.
Information from the office of Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown shows that in the five years prior to 2021, this was the site of one fatal crash and six crashes that resulted in injury.
In June 2017, Jack Kinloch, 23, and Judith Humphries, 58, both died after Mr Kinloch collided with Ms Humphries, a pedestrian, while he was riding his motorcycle.
The wombat crossing project is due to begin in January 2024 and wrap up in June 2025.
Under the black spot program, anyone can nominate a location for consideration.
Nominations are considered by panels in each state and territory, which in NSW includes representatives from Transport for NSW, peak bodies for engineering, traffic management and local government, the NRMA, the NSW Police Force, the Centre for Road Safety, and the Federation of P&C Associations.
Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips is the chairwoman of the NSW black spot consultative panel.
"Every accident on our roads is one too many. I was pleased to recommend 66 sites across our state for these crucial road safety upgrades," Ms Phillips said.
The Warrawong project was the only one of the 66 in NSW that was located within the Illawarra.
People are encouraged to nominate a black spot for consideration at investment.infrastructure.gov.au/about/local-initiatives/black-spot-program.
