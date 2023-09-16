Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

District League grand final 2023: The best photos from Fernhill Foxes and Shellharbour

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 7:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fernhill completed a grand final victory in dramatic circumstances against league champions Shellharbour at WIN Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra local. I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.