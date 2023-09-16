Fernhill completed a grand final victory in dramatic circumstances against league champions Shellharbour at WIN Stadium.
After losing 7-2 to Shellharbour just two weeks prior, Fernhill were out for redemption and completed their arc with a 5-3 win against the premiers.
Mitchell Turner was the hero for the Foxes, scoring a hat-trick.
"That was an unreal feeling, just to get that last goal and get a hat-trick," he said following the match.
"We've worked so hard since December and it feels unreal.
"The belief was always there. Up 3-0, they came back to 3-2 and a lot of teams would have died down, but this team is resilient as hell. We just dug deep for each other, we all love each other.
There were some cracking shots of the match by Mercury photographer Adam McLean. Check them out below.
