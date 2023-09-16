Six NSW Ambulance paramedics involved in a mass rescue at Bulli Beach in 2021 have received citations for their work that fateful day.
Paramedics Katie Horky, Anthony Hurley, Julie Renshaw, husband and wife David and Coreen Ipsen as well as paramedic specialist Lawrence Knight were acknowledged on Ambulance Appreciation Day.
They were among 400 people recognised across the state on Friday, September 15.
Health Minister Ryan Park and the Member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart joined NSW Ambulance paramedics and community members at Bulli Ambulance station.
"Our incredible NSW Ambulance staff do more than respond to emergencies - they help, comfort and show compassion to us, in some of the most difficult times of our lives," Mr Park said.
Scores of locals, surf life savers and emergency services workers joined forces to rescue seven men when their boat capsized at Waniora Point, off Bulli Beach, on Sunday, October 31.
Surf lifesavers - who happened to be training in the area at the time - responded quickly, picking the men up and dragging them onto the beach.
Husband and wife David and Coreen Ipsen - two off-duty paramedics - were on the beach with their kids and quickly began CPR. Soon after they were joined by dozens of paramedics who responded via multiple road ambulances and helicopters.
Three of the four men who were unconscious and in cardiac arrest were resuscitated. One man did not survive.
"Everyone worked as a very cohesive team and I couldn't be prouder of my colleagues' commitment," Chief Inspector Norm Rees said.
The six paramedics were presented with the Commissioner's Unit Citation for Service:
Meanwhile, Mr Park presented the Minster for Health Bursary Award for Excellence to Inspector Sally Groves from Paddington Ambulance Station, at the event at Bulli Ambulance Station.
"I want to acknowledge Inspector Sally Groves' professionalism, dedication to duty and support of her peers through mentoring and coaching," Mr Park said.
"Following the tragic death of paramedic Steven Tougher, Ms Groves was a tower of strength supporting her team, many of whom were trainee paramedics and Steven's classmates.
"She is authentic, compassionate and her empathy across her more than 26 years of service, has helped colleagues and patients alike."
