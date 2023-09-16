If Canberra is too far to drive to see Floriade, there's another spectacular flower festival a stone's throw from the Illawarra from the end of September.
Tulip Time is always an annual crowd pleaser for the Southern Highlands, which attracts thousands of people to the Corbett Gardens each year, just one of the sights with an abundance of flowers on the trail.
The iconic festival also has live music to dancing to tasty treats, and food and drink stalls.
CWA Bowral is going to serve Devonshire teas, coffe, sandwiches, cakes and slices in its room adjoining the gardens. There will also be handicrafts, jams, pickles, plants and other items on sale. Funds will be dedicated to different groups in the Highlands and it the room will be open daily from 9am to 3pm.
From September 29 to October 1, see the tulips lit up at night, from 6pm to 9pm. There will also be food and drink stalls.
Highlands residents can attend for free, and do not need to book - they just show proof of residency and enter through the Merrigang Street gate, which is also used by coach passengers.
Tickets during the day are $13 for adults, $11 for 13 to 17-year-olds, $10 for concession and $8 in groups of 20 or more people.
Tulips After Dark tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for concession.
All tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
