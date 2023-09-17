Multiple grass fires around the Illawarra on Sunday a 'timely reminder': RFS

Firefighters have attended to multiple grass fires on Sunday morning, as the Illawarra experiences an early start to summer with near record breaking temperatures.
As of 9.30am, a mix of Rural Fire Service volunteers and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were attending a fire on Mount Hercules Road at Razorback.
A media spokesman said a Triple Zero call came through at 8.53am, with reports a grass fire was burning quickly and heading towards a home.
As of 9.30am, he said crews were on scene, though it was uncertain whether any houses were still at threat.
Meantime, RFS crews are continuing to watch a grass fire now under control at Mount Keira and "rendered safe".
Witnesses called emergency services around 5.45am, and upon arrival firies found a fire burning near a walking trail on Harry Graham Drive, with an area burnt out around 80 metres by 30 metres.
Investigations are ongoing as to how that fire started.
This fire and other recent fires in the Illawarra ... is a timely reminder that we live in areas prone to bush and grass fires, on days of heightened fire weather.- Dillon Jacombs, RFS
Further south at Avondale, crews from RFS and FRNSW attended a grass fire along Avondale Road which was thought to be started by a burning vehicle shortly before 4am.
Firefighters arrived to find a car well alight which spread to nearby grassland, though the fire was contained and fully extinguished.
"This fire and other recent fires in the Illawarra ... is a timely reminder that we live in areas prone to bush and grass fires, on days of heightened fire weather the time from ignition to potential impact in properties can be minimal," said Dillon Jacombs from the RFS.
"This weekend is Get ready weekend, many of our brigades are hosting open days targeted at assisting communities to prepare for the bushfire season."
The week ahead is set to bring a heatwave to the Illawarra, with Wollongong tipped to reach 35 degrees on Monday and Wednesday, plus 34 degrees on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the weather station at Bellambi hit 32.7 degrees at 2pm - just 0.3 degrees shy of the September 28, 2008 record.
It was still more than 11 degrees hotter than the average September day of 20.1 degrees.
To find an RFS open day near you visit: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/get-ready
