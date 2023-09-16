St George Illawarra thumped by Broncos in final NRLW hit-out

Brisbane will return to the NRLW finals after putting the cleaners through the Dragons on Saturday night to win 46-12 and wrap up a top-four berth.
The pacesetters in the women's game for the first four seasons, the Broncos missed the finals for the first time last year when they finished second-last.
A similar struggle looked on the cards this season when Brisbane dropped their first two games before winning six of their next seven to reach the finals.
Their win at Kogarah was the most convincing of the lot.
Julia Robinson scored a hat-trick, with her first two tries coming when Brisbane put it through hands before the winger's third came via a 95-metre intercept. Mele Hufanga crossed for a double in the win, with the rampaging centre taking her tally of tries for the year to 10.
Fullback Hayley Maddick put Hufanga over for her first when she charged into a hole, before the powerful centre barged through five defenders for her second after the break.
Fellow centre Shenae Ceisiolka also claimed a brace, against a Dragons side that has fallen from semi-finalists to as low as seventh spot.
"This is a new team," captain Ali Brigginshaw said.
"We've had up and down games ... but tonight was a complete performance. We're in a really good position to go into next week."
The night was marred by an injury to Dragons five-eighth Tyla Nathan-Wong, who left the field on a stretcher and in a neck brace after reeling out of a tackle.
"It was pretty serious, she is off to hospital for precautionary stuff," coach Jamie Soward said.
"We don't really know too much at the moment."
Brisbane will now face either the Sydney Roosters or minor-premiers Newcastle in next week's sudden-death semi-final.
The result also means Gold Coast or Canberra will fill the last finals spot, with the Raiders needing to beat the Titans by 12 or more points on Sunday to leapfrog them into the top four.
