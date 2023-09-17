Illawarra Mercury
Joel Creasey, Rhys Nicholson to bring Christmas Extravaganza to Wollongong

By Newsroom
September 17 2023 - 11:30am
Australia's favourite self-proclaimed "drunk aunties" will take time out of their hectic solo schedules to come together for some good old festive frivolity at Wollongong Town Hall in November. Picture supplied
Besties Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson - and their chosen family - are to host a yuletide comedy spectacular at Wollongong Town Hall on November 30.

