Besties Joel Creasey and Rhys Nicholson - and their chosen family - are to host a yuletide comedy spectacular at Wollongong Town Hall on November 30.
Rhys & Joel's Family Christmas will see the dynamic duo sashay across Australia for evenings of unadulterated hilarity, storytelling and conversation alongside a soon-to-be-announced lineup of the nation's fiercest comedians, drag artists and musicians.
Creasey is known for his radio show on the Nova Network with Ricki-Lee, as well as starring in Netflix's Comedians of the World, while the scandalously hilarious Nicholson is renowned for hosting RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder, Conan and a Netflix special.
"I can't think of a better way to spend the silly season than monetising the relationship I have with my best friend live on stage," said Nicholson.
Creasey added the reunion would be a "very jovial and gay family Christmas tour" with his friend, the "devil and the angel" on his shoulder.
Set to be the highlight of the holiday season, the festival spectacular will deliver no-holds-barred belly laughs and outrageous innuendo, chucking out the carols for queens by candlelight this Christmas.
Special guest lineup to be announced in October.
Rhys & Joel's Family Christmas will also show in venues across Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart from 30 November - 9 December.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit comedyrepublic.com.au/rhysandjoel
