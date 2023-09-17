It's the final agricultural show of the year for the Illawarra and Dapto Show organisers are preparing for a bumper crowd across two separate weekends.
Entertainment, rides, wood-chopping and the finest home-brew competition will be held on Saturday September 23, while all horse events - like show jumping and hacks - will be part of a "mounties and music" weekend on September 30 and October 1.
Katrina Novak, CEO of the Dapto AH Society which owns the showground, said the horse events were "so large" they had to split the event across two weekends.
She said other "impressive" items on the lineup for The Show on September 23 included: a motorbike and bike stunt show, Farmer Dave and the Muttley Crew, lawn-mower racing, wood chop competition, rides and a sideshow alley, and a free "kids' zone" with face painting and select activities.
"In the Farmyard there'll be a petting zoo, reptile show, cow milking, sheep shearing, whip cracking," Ms Novak said.
"The outdoor stage will have magic shows and local singing performers."
This year the poultry competition was also expected to see a huge display of chickens and ducks, while Hephner the Alpaca and Charlie the Brahman Bull would also be making appearances.
A Junior Cowboy and Junior Cowgirl competition (for ages three to seven) would also be held, where all entrants get a prize.
For more details, visit: www.daptoshow.com.au.
