Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Dapto Show to horse show jumping, home-brew competition and lawn-mower racing

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 17 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of a show jumper at an Illawarra agricultural show in January 2023. Picture by Robert Peet
File image of a show jumper at an Illawarra agricultural show in January 2023. Picture by Robert Peet

It's the final agricultural show of the year for the Illawarra and Dapto Show organisers are preparing for a bumper crowd across two separate weekends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.