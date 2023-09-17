Scroll down for all the photos ...
If you weren't sipping a beverage by a beach or pool on Sunday, you may have been sipping a cider at the annual Beer, Food and Wine Festival at the Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Hundreds of people turned out to the iconic venue on Pioneer Road, where the temperature hit 30.4 degrees around lunchtime.
This year, 62 food and beverage stalls were on offer for adults to taste from craft breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Some of the wares included gin from Wolf and Woman Distillery in Bellambi, Ambrosia Apple & Cinnamon Vodka, Headlands Distilling Company, Seeker Brewing, Artisan Delish Salami, Fringe Societe, Dusty Lizard Brewing, Scylla Distillery and more.
There were also showbags and activities to keep the children entertained too.
This year marked 16 years since the festival's launch, and the second festival since the pandemic had hit.
