St George Illawarra NRLW star Nathan-Wong cleared of neck damage

St George Illawarra star Tyla Nathan-Wong cleared of neck damage

By Scott Bailey/aap
September 17 2023 - 1:32pm
Dragons NRLW star Tyla Nathan-Wong (centre) has been cleared of serious injury. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP Photos
St George Illawarra NRLW five-eighth Tyla Nathan-Wong has been released from hospital after being cleared of neck damage.

