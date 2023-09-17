Severe heatwave conditions continue for the Illawarra on Monday, with health authorities urging at-risk people to take precautions.
The mercury will soar to 34 degrees in Albion Park and 33 in Wollongong and Kiama, this is 13 degrees above the mean maximum for September.
The run of hot days will continue until Wednesday, with temperatures to stay in the early 30s until then.
This follows very hot weather on the weekend and a near-drowning at Stanwell Park, as the mercury soared above 30 degrees on both days in the region.
"Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell," the Bureau of Meteorology warns.
Maximum temperatures during coming days reaching the low to mid-30s with overnight minimum temperatures in the mid to high teens.
These temperatures are above average by around 10 to 15 degrees and persist for an unusually prolonged period for this time of year.
The passage of a cold front later Wednesday should return conditions to near average with heatwave like conditions easing.
The very hot weather drew thousands of people to Illawarra's beaches on the weekend, but surf lifesaving patrols does not start for another week and a "critical shortage" of volunteers meant it could not be brought forward.
