It was a huge weekend of grand finals in the Illawarra Premier, District League and Group Seven.
In the IPL, Coniston ended a 22 year trophy drought by coming from fourth to go all the way and win the grand finals against Cringila with a 1-0 win.
A Matthew Floro goal early in the second half was enough to see Franc Pierro's team home.
In the District League there was another boil over. Fernhill defeated league champions Shellharbour in what was an enthralling contest.
Meanwhile in Group Seven, Gerringong continued their decade of dominance with another victory on the final day of the season.
Alexander Weir crashed over for a try in the dying minutes to secure Gerringong Lions a hard-fought 12-10 grand final victory over the Shellharbour Sharks at Centenary Field on Sunday.
Mercury photographers Adam McLean and Anna Warr were right on the sidelines to cover the action. Check out the best pictures from them below.
