Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Wollongong CBD to be transformed into an urban cellar door for the Urban Wine Walk

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 18 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Chiumento's Mia Mia bar on Kembla Street is part of the Urban Wine Walk. Picture by Anna Warr
Thomas Chiumento's Mia Mia bar on Kembla Street is part of the Urban Wine Walk. Picture by Anna Warr

Some of Wollongong's finest eateries have joined forces to host the city's biggest wine tour as the CBD is transformed into an urban cellar door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.