Some of Wollongong's finest eateries have joined forces to host the city's biggest wine tour as the CBD is transformed into an urban cellar door.
Labelled the Urban Wine Walk, the self-guided adventure takes patrons through streets and laneways for a wine-tasting experience like no other on November 25.
"We hand-pick local bars and restaurants in neighbourhoods across Australia ... to create the ultimate cellar door experience featuring the most exciting winemakers" organisers Neighbourhood Events Co wrote on their website.
"There's no bus - we select venues within easy walking distance of each other, and we line up a series of tastings available at every destination from a range of wineries."
Winers and diners need to buy a ticket, then choose where they'd like to start at, before roaming to a selection of 13 venues - like Dagwood, ilu ilu bar, Juniper, Babyface Kitchen - which will each showcase a different winery.
One ticket includes complimentary wine tastings (three per winemaker), a $10 food voucher to spend at a starting venue (before 1pm), a $25 voucher to spend on wine orders and a souvenir tasting glass.
There will also be similar events held in Canberra, Redfern, and Prahran in November.
Wollongong's Urban Wine Walk is November 25, from 12pm to 4pm. Tickets are $77+ booking fee from Eventbrite.com.
For more details, visit: www.urbanwinewalk.global.
1- 2 Smoking Barrels Ft. Sholto Wines (ACT)
2 - Babyface Kitchen Ft. M&J Becker (NSW)
3 - Basta Ft. Nick Spencer Wines (NSW)
4 - Dagwood Ft. Dirt Candy Wine (NSW)
5 - His Boy Elroy Ft. Pride of Lunatics (NSW)
6 - ilu ilu bar Ft. Corang Estate (NSW)
7 - Juniper Bar Ft. Parched Crow (NSW)
8 - La La La's Ft. Comyns & Co. (NSW)
9 - Mae Mabel Ft. Dawning Day Wines (NSW)
10 - Mia Mia Ft. Konpira Maru (QLD/VIC)
11- Moominn Ft. Linear Wines (ACT)
12 - Night Parrot Ft. Dirty Black Denim (VIC)
13 - The Prince Wollongong Ft. Franklythiswinewasmadebybob (NSW)
*Please note that traditional venue menus may vary due to the nature of the event
