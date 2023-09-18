One lucky Woonona resident had a very good weekend, winning $100,000 in a Friday night lottery draw.
The man claimed the first prize in Friday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on September 15.
"Well, I'm certainly going to be having a great weekend now," the Woonona man said when informed of his win.
The man had no immediate plans for his winnings, but said he'd share them with his wife.
"I'm very happy. I'm going to give it to my wife," he said.
"She is going to be excited when I tell her!"
The man bought his ticket online from The Lott's website.
