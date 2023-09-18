Watch as Bioluminescence puts on a show at Lake Illawarra

Lake Illawarra has been putting on a show for nature photographers with the appearance of bioluminescence in the water.
The phenomenon, often caused by an algae bloom of plankton, causes the ocean to glitter and glow.
It is often spotted on the South Coast during the correct conditions, but some lucky residents have captured video and images of it at Lake Illawarra.
Lidia Lewis was able to film the blue display on Saturday.
"It was really magical," she said.
"Someone posted on Facebook on Thursday night. I went on late Saturday night hoping it was still around and it was! Spent a good hour there playing in it."
Daniel Ellem captured footage walking through the bioluminescence near Reddall Parade on September 14.
Meanwhile, Craig Taylor also saw some at Shellharbour village saying "Cowries was glowing".
The sea sparkle has also been spotted in Kiama and Bellambi.
Bioluminescence can be created by marine creatures like some fish, squid, tiny crustaceans and algae.
