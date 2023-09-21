Gabi White in preparation for National Youth Championships in Wollongong

Gabi White hopes next month's National Youth Championships in Wollongong will be the next springboard for her career.
After starting football with Shellharbour juniors, White progressed to the Illawarra Stingrays and now plays for Football NSW Institute in the NPL1 competition.
The Corpus Christi Catholic High School student lives and breathes the sport. Travelling up to train and play in Sydney around three times a week, it's safe to say it is her passion.
The event will allow many of the next generation of footballers to strut their stuff in front of big time selectors.
In a big win for the Illawarra football community, Wollongong will be one of the venues to host the 2023 National Youth Championships.
WIN Stadium in Wollongong and John Crehan Park in Cringila will be the venues for the under 14 and 16 girls championships running October 9-13.
Taking place over 12 days in October, the under 15 and 16 boys (October 2-6) portion of the championships will be held at the home of Football NSW, Valentine Sports Park at Glenwood.
The National Youth Championships are the flagship youth event in the Australian football calendar, with teams from Football Australia's nine state and territory member federations competing not only to claim the coveted national title, but to impress attending national team technical staff.
The event has long been an integral part of the Football Australia's talent identification program, proving an important stepping-stone for many current Matildas and Socceroos.
White went through a gruelling process to be selected for the under 14 NSW state team for the tournament.
"They had about 40 girls go to trial for the team originally," the 14-year-old said.
"It's going to be really good. I'm just excited to represent my state and just try to impress the scouts and national team selectors. I'm pretty sure there will be Junior Matildas scouts there and I'm pretty sure some W-League scouts looking at the next generation.
White - who plays U15s for Football NSW Institute in the youth NPL competition as a striker - said she looked up to the Matildas' captain for inspiration.
"The whole time I've been playing soccer my main idol has been Sam Kerr because of how great a striker she is and because I'm a striker myself I look up to her and the way she plays," she said.
"I hope that I can be where she is in the following years."
Earlier this week the fixtures for the competition were released by Football Australia. A total of 48 teams from Football Australia's nine State and Territory Member Federations will meet in Sydney and Wollongong in October with the eyes of scouts and National Team Selectors watching closely to identify the next star.
In a National Youth Championships first, Football Australia is funding an Indigenous team in the Under 14 Girls Age Group, listed as the Invitational XI, providing a further opportunity for aspiring and emerging Indigenous footballers to shine on the national stage.
The under 14 girls age group will involve twelve teams, with ten teams competing in the under 16 girls. Both age groups will run concurrently from October 9-13 utilising the premium sporting facilities of WIN Stadium and JJ Kelly Park.
