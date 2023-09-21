Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

Gabi White gears up for National Youth Championships in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gabi White hopes next month's National Youth Championships in Wollongong will be the next springboard for her career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra local. I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.

More from AFL
More from sports
Bulli Beach gears up to host Summer of Surf Series event
Bulli Ironman Beau Wheeler, pictured here with NSW ski greats Loccy Tame and Mitchell Trim. Picture - Supplied
It is the second time that this series has taken place.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Jackson Ford: from Gerringong to New Zealand and a game away from NRL glory
Warriors player Jackson Ford (left) runs the ball towards the try line, while his brother Nathan holds up the spoils after Gerringong won last weekend's Group Seven grand final. Pictures by Anna Warr and Michael Bradley/Getty Images
The Warriors will take on the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Shellharbour junior Liam Bonetig to embark on his Celtic adventure
Shellharbour's Liam Bonetig is the latest Aussie to ply his trade in Scotland. Picture - Western Sydney Wanderers
Liam and Alex Bonetig could well be the Illawarra's next Socceroos.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Gabi White in preparation for National Youth Championships in Wollongong
Gabi White hopes to springboard her career at the National Youth Championships in Wollongong. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Gabi White will take part in a home National Youth Championships.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.