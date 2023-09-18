Illawarra Mercury
Overspending at Blue Haven sees the budget blow out by millions

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:55pm
Kiama Municipal Council held a public meeting earlier this year to discuss the Blue Haven sale ... annual financial figures show the aged care facility went way over budget in 2022-23. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Kiama Municipal Council held a public meeting earlier this year to discuss the Blue Haven sale ... annual financial figures show the aged care facility went way over budget in 2022-23. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Kiama's Blue Haven aged care facility contributed to a $9 million budget blowout, according to the council's latest financial statement.

