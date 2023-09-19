Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Housing funding in NSW budget 'a start', advocates say

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Houses at Calderwood. File picture by Robert Peet
Houses at Calderwood. File picture by Robert Peet

Community housing and homelessness service providers say a $224 million housing package top be handed down in Tuesday's state budget is a start, but more funding is needed to address the crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.