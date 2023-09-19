Community housing and homelessness service providers say a $224 million housing package top be handed down in Tuesday's state budget is a start, but more funding is needed to address the crisis.
The Essential Housing Package will include funding for temporary housing, more funding for specialist homelessness services to respond to growing demand, and money to accelerate the delivery of social and affordable homes by funding initial land and site works.
Housing Trust chief operating officer Amanda Winks said the funding mostly allowed existing programs and services to continue.
"While these programs are essential, this level of funding will not deliver the additional supply of social and affordable homes that is required," Ms Winks said.
"Across NSW there are 56,000 households on the social waitlist, almost 4000 of them are in the Illawarra Shoalhaven.
Ms Winks said Tuesday's budget was an opportunity for the government to make the most of recent federal government initiatives and "build on this momentum".
Last week, it was announced that the federal government had struck a deal with the crossbench that would allow the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) to pass parliament.
"Providing social and affordable housing makes social and economic sense, and we hope that this opportunity is realised through additional announcements as part of the budget on Tuesday," Ms Winks said.
Diane Manns, chief executive officer of Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI) said the package was positive, but especially so in conjunction with the HAFF.
Ms Manns was particularly pleased about the $35 million set aside for critical maintenance of social housing and said the $70 million for the accelerated delivery of social housing was a "really great thing".
"We need more stock. Homelessness is at a crisis point, so we very much welcome this," she said.
Of the $5.9 million for specialist services like SAHSSI, Ms Manns said the funding was "a start" but services across the state needed more.
She said it was encouraging to see homelessness higher on the government's agenda.
The Community Housing Industry Association (CHIA) NSW has welcomed the package, but CEO Mark Degotardi has also called for greater measures to address housing issues.
"To quote Premier Minns himself; we have a housing crisis that needs urgent attention," Mr Degotardi said.
"Urgent attention means serious investment from our state government to build the social and affordable homes people in NSW desperately need."
Housing Minister Rose Jackson said the funding was "a step in the right direction".
"We know there is more work to do but our focus is on directing more money to build social and affordable homes and ensuring everyone in NSW has a safe place to call home," Ms Jackson said.
The Essential Housing Package will include a $70 million financing facility to accelerate the delivery of social and affordable homes, mostly in regional areas, by funding initial land and site works.
It also includes $35 million for housing services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander residents, $35 million for critical maintenance for social housing, and $20 million for dedicated mental health housing.
Priority housing and homelessness measures will receive $15 million, while $11.3 million will continue the Together Home program in 2023-24, an initiative that supports people sleeping rough to get into stable accommodation.
There will be $11 million over the next year for temporary accommodation for people who are vulnerable and $5.9 million for specialist homelessness services to respond to growing demand
There is also an extra $10.5 million for the Community Housing Leasing program, and $10 million for a modular housing trial to deliver social housing faster.
